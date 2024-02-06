Cape Girardeau County OKs animal control contract

Cape Girardeau County Commission approved Thursday, May 18, a three-year animal control agreement with Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Pets.

The agreement, which runs through 2025, will pay the shelter, which operates a $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot facility at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau, $36,000 in 2023.

Animals without ID will be delivered to SEMO Pets by law enforcement personnel, the fire service and the county's animal control officer for processing.