All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 19, 2023

Cape Girardeau County OKs animal control contract

Cape Girardeau County Commission approved Thursday, May 18, a three-year animal control agreement with Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Pets. The agreement, which runs through 2025, will pay the shelter, which operates a $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot facility at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau, $36,000 in 2023...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Commission approved Thursday, May 18, a three-year animal control agreement with Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Pets.

The agreement, which runs through 2025, will pay the shelter, which operates a $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot facility at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau, $36,000 in 2023.

Animals without ID will be delivered to SEMO Pets by law enforcement personnel, the fire service and the county's animal control officer for processing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SEMO Pets, previously known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, has similar agreements in place with the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson; Perry County, Missouri; Oran, Missouri; Essex, Missouri; Miner, Missouri; McClure, Illinois; and Thebes, Illinois.

Of note

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst also took the following actions Thursday.

  • Appointed Kendra Eads to the county's domestic violence board through Dec. 31, 2025. Eads replaces the late Walt Wildman on the panel.
  • Approved an emergency purchase of a new mower, utilizing the county highway fund, for $23,588 from Davis Farm Supply in Fruitland. Two mowers previously purchased with promised delivery by May 1 will not be delivered now until August due to supply chain problems. Koeper said Davis will provide the newly bought mower "in a week."
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy