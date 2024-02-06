Cape Girardeau County OKs 2022 spending plan amid inflationary fears

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved Monday a final 2022 budget referred to as "healthy" and "strong" by County Auditor Pete Frazier.

Cape Girardeau County did set a historic record for general sales tax receipts in 2021 by collecting nearly $8.5 million — an 8.7% increase from the previous record of $7.8 million set in 2020.

"It frightens me to hear entities, or even the public, say our sales tax numbers are the highest they've ever been," Frazier said. "Yes, they are the highest, but there could be a cliff coming. Inflation was running at about 6% at the end of the year. That's pretty high but the discussion is we're inching toward double-digit inflation."

Frazier, who sees part of his role as the county's financial watchdog, said potentially unchecked inflation in 2022 might have a major impact on revenue.

"We could see sales tax go down dramatically because people might choose to curtail spending, especially on disposable items — and we likely would not receive the sales tax revenue we anticipated."

After Frazier's initial budget presentation Dec. 16, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy admitted the budget looked healthy but pledged to continue a conservative approach to expenditures.

"We will squeeze every nickel," Tracy vowed.

"We just have to be pretty cautious when we budget," Frazier added.