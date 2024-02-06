All sections
January 13, 2023

Cape Girardeau County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote

Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday, Jan. 19, to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers explained the plebiscite will be known as Proposition 1 and will formally be referred to as "adult use marijuana."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday, Jan. 19, to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot.

During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers explained the plebiscite will be known as Proposition 1 and will formally be referred to as "adult use marijuana."

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy likened the tax initiative to a user fee, only applicable if someone actually purchases recreational marijuana.

Tracy said the tax, if voters approve, will likely be earmarked for "unforeseen consequences" of having recreational marijuana legally sold in the county.

"I expect revenue from the tax will be used for education, mental health and substance abuse issues that may arise" from legalized recreational marijuana.

Tracy said while it remains to be seen how much the county may reap in taxes from marijuana sales, he gave a concrete example of what such a levy might produce,

"If there is a million dollars in sales, let's say, then the user fee — or tax — would be $30,000," he said.

Of note

The county's two largest cities are also moving toward seeking the green light of voters for a recreational marijuana tax.

Cape Girardeau City Council held a first reading Monday, Jan. 9, on an ordinance to put such a levy on April's ballot, while Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Jan. 3 discussed doing the same during an aldermanic study session.

The clock is ticking to get an initiative on the ballot. The deadline to get recreational marijuana sales tax language on the April ballot is Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to Summers.

People wade into the waters of Lake Boutin on Feb. 2, 2013, during the Polar Bar Plunge fundraiser at Trail of Tears State Park. This year's event will he held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
Other action

Commissioners gave approval to the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Cape County Park North to be held Saturday, Feb. 4. The fundraiser for Missouri Special Olympics was moved from its previous site, Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park, because of what were termed "logistical problems."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

