Cape Girardeau County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote

Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday, Jan. 19, to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot.

During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers explained the plebiscite will be known as Proposition 1 and will formally be referred to as "adult use marijuana."

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy likened the tax initiative to a user fee, only applicable if someone actually purchases recreational marijuana.

Tracy said the tax, if voters approve, will likely be earmarked for "unforeseen consequences" of having recreational marijuana legally sold in the county.

"I expect revenue from the tax will be used for education, mental health and substance abuse issues that may arise" from legalized recreational marijuana.

Tracy said while it remains to be seen how much the county may reap in taxes from marijuana sales, he gave a concrete example of what such a levy might produce,

"If there is a million dollars in sales, let's say, then the user fee — or tax — would be $30,000," he said.