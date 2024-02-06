Cape Girardeau County man faces multiple assault charges

A Cape Girardeau County man faces charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault after victims claim he pulled out a gun and threatened a victim and forced his way back into a house.

Brandon A. Hobbs was issued a $50,000 cash-only bond after police say they responded to the situation Friday, Feb. 16, and found Hobbs grappling with one of the victims.

One of the victims suffered an abrasion near the eye after Hobbs allegedly broke the victim’s eye glasses.