Cape Girardeau County man faces multiple assault charges

NewsFebruary 22, 2024

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau County man faces charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault after victims claim he pulled out a gun and threatened a victim and forced his way back into a house.

Brandon A. Hobbs was issued a $50,000 cash-only bond after police say they responded to the situation Friday, Feb. 16, and found Hobbs grappling with one of the victims.

One of the victims suffered an abrasion near the eye after Hobbs allegedly broke the victim’s eye glasses.

During the altercation, Hobbs is accused of taking a gun from his waistband, removing the magazine, racking the slide and placing the gun on the bed while smiling at one of the victims, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted. Hobbs is alleged to have left the house, when a second victim, staying in a downstairs bedroom, called police. The male victim tried to deny Hobbs entry, but Hobbs, who was demanding to be let in to retrieve his gun, allegedly told the victim he would break his arm if he did not let him in. Hobbs then grabbed the second victim, causing them to fall to the ground, which broke the victim’s glasses and injured his eye. The second victim’s leg is missing below the knee.

Officers arrived while the scuffle was happening. They removed Hobbs from the location and began interviewing the victims.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.

