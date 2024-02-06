Cape Girardeau County man charged with sex crimes spanning many years

Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a man with various alleged sex crimes.
According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Adam Kerr, a Cape Girardeau County resident, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of second-degree domestic assault.
Court documents indicate the alleged actions began in 2007 and continued until earlier this year.
He is being held without bond.
