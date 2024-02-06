The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency will provide disaster assistance to livestock owners in Cape Girardeau County. The deadline to apply for the Livestock Forage Program (LFP) is Monday, Jan. 30.

According to a news release from Randy C. Koenig, executive director of Cape Girardeau County Farm Service Agency, the LFP will provide payments to eligible livestock owners "who are producers of grazed acreage (improved pastureland)."

Koenig's release stated the qualifying drought for Cape Girardeau County began Oct. 25, 2022, and qualifying grazing losses must have occurred in that grazing period and crop year.