NewsJanuary 14, 2022

Cape Girardeau County leads state of Missouri in online filings, business option introduced

Assessor Bob Adams said Thursday on a percentage basis Cape Girardeau County saw 36.77% of its personal property tax filings submitted online last year -- the highest rate among Missouri's 114 counties. Chief deputy assessor Linda Biri said the county is now in its sixth year of offering the online option to residents and for the most part, the increase in cyberspace submission has been on a steady uptick since the first year of availability in 2017...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Online personal property tax filings in Cape Girardeau County are up.
Online personal property tax filings in Cape Girardeau County are up.File photo

Assessor Bob Adams said Thursday on a percentage basis Cape Girardeau County saw 36.77% of its personal property tax filings submitted online last year -- the highest rate among Missouri's 114 counties.

Chief deputy assessor Linda Biri said the county is now in its sixth year of offering the online option to residents and for the most part, the increase in cyberspace submission has been on a steady uptick since the first year of availability in 2017.

  • 2017: 14.63%
  • 2018: 13.11%
  • 2019: 24.77%
  • 2020: 30.85%
  • 2021: 36.77%

Biri said newspaper advertising has been helpful in getting the word out about the online option.

"Our numbers also jumped due to COVID," Adams added.

Business

Adams said online filing is now available for the first time in 2022 for the more than 4,000 businesses in Cape Girardeau County at www.capegirardeau. missouriassessors.com/.

Adams indicated business filers may need to provide additional supporting documentation, e.g., a bill for sale to determine the fair market value of newer licensed items including campers and boats.

These documents may be emailed to business@capecounty.us or a business may use the regular Postal Service option by mailing to 1 Barton Square, Suite 201, Jackson, MO 63755-1869.

Payment

The County Commission voted unanimously to send $25,713 to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau utilizing money set aside for the Domestic Violence Authority Board. The funds will be paid in two equal installments, one this month and the other in July.

Appointments

The commission voted to reappoint Treasurer Roger Hudson and 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst as the county's representatives to the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Board for terms through Dec. 31.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

