Assessor Bob Adams said Thursday on a percentage basis Cape Girardeau County saw 36.77% of its personal property tax filings submitted online last year -- the highest rate among Missouri's 114 counties.

Chief deputy assessor Linda Biri said the county is now in its sixth year of offering the online option to residents and for the most part, the increase in cyberspace submission has been on a steady uptick since the first year of availability in 2017.

2017: 14.63%

2018: 13.11%

2019: 24.77%

2020: 30.85%

2021: 36.77%

Biri said newspaper advertising has been helpful in getting the word out about the online option.

"Our numbers also jumped due to COVID," Adams added.