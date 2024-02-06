A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.

Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division, was charged with the Class E felonies of domestic assault in the third degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

“Our office must be open and transparent to our citizens, and Sheriff (Ruth Ann) Dickerson assures the citizens that this will be handled like any other investigation,” according to the statement issued by the department.