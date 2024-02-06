A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.
Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division, was charged with the Class E felonies of domestic assault in the third degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
“Our office must be open and transparent to our citizens, and Sheriff (Ruth Ann) Dickerson assures the citizens that this will be handled like any other investigation,” according to the statement issued by the department.
Johnston is currently being held in a different jurisdiction to avoid a conflict of interest.
On Sunday, Dec. 31, deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at County Road 532 between a father and his son after an argument. The investigation revealed that the son had allegedly brandished a firearm and made a threat during the altercation, according to the news release.
Johnston was suspended with pay until the conclusion of the internal investigation.
Associate Judge Julia Koester set the bond at $10,000 cash or surety.
