Cape Girardeau County issues no burn advisory

The Cape Girardeau County Commission, on the recommendation of county and state firefighter associations, issued a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, June 29.
In a news release, the commission stated, "All county residents are advised to postpone open outdoor burning until the fire danger decreases."
Representatives of the Cape County Firefighters Association (CCFA) and the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri (FFAM) were present at a regular meeting of the commission Thursday and made their recommendations based on drought conditions in the county.
Sean Mitchell, deputy chief of Jackson Fire Rescue and president of CCFA, said the drought level for the county is listed as "moderate", and with the high temperatures and lack of rain, the fire danger is elevated.
"After speaking with all the chiefs of Cape Girardeau County, we are all on the same page, and believe a no burn advisory is the way to go," Mitchell said. "Whether it's fireworks or people burning trash out in the county, we're just trying to make sure they're aware, if they burn, there's a chance it can get away from them faster than normal."
Rob Francis, fire chief of Fruitland Area Fire Protection District and a board member of FFAM, added that wind conditions and humidity levels also contribute to a higher risk of fires.
Clint Tracy, the county's presiding commissioner, described the no burn advisory as a public notice saying, "Hey folks, it's dry, it's hot, if you don't have to burn something, don't."
In regards to fireworks, the commission and firefighter association representatives urged caution and common sense.
Mark Winkler, the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management director, advised people to refrain from shooting airborne fireworks.
"If you are going to shoot off fireworks, stay out of grassy ignitable areas, try to stay on a hard surface, preferably a parking lot on concrete or asphalt," Winkler said.
Only the state can issue a burn ban and only if the drought level is listed as severe or extreme, Mitchell said.
Kenneth Haskin, Cape Girardeau city manager, stated the city issued a "No burn Day" on Thursday. The city evaluates conditions each day and makes a determination whether it is a "Burn Day or a "No burn day" Haskin stated. These determinations can be found on the Cape Girardeau Fire Department's page on the city's website, www.cityofcapegirardeau.org, listed under "Burning Regulations".
According to the regulations, on "No burn days", all open burning is prohibited, except cooking fires and any fires specifically permitted by the fire chief or his designee.
"I would like to remind everyone to use best practices and take safety precautions when using fireworks," Haskin stated. "Adult supervision is required and it is very important to remember to have a water hose, bucket of water or fire extinguisher present if you are using fireworks in dry conditions. Please, stay safe."
A news release from the state's Division of Fire Safety stated, as of Thursday, June 22, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that 93.3% of Missouri is considered abnormally dry or in some state of drought. Per the release, the division urged Missourians to put fireworks safety first as they prepare for Independence Day celebrations.
In the release, Tim Bean, Missouri state fire marshal, stated the risk that sparks from fireworks possibly leading to grass and natural cover fires is elevated this year.
"These fires can spread rapidly and pose risks to structures as well," Bean stated. "We urge everyone to consider local conditions and use extreme caution if they choose to use consumer fireworks."
Commissioner Tracy warned of the extra liability an individual takes on if they choose to burn.
"If you start a fire, you're responsible for it," Tracy said. "When you've got the county government and the county firefighters advising you not to and you do it anyway, if you burn down your neighbor's house, you're going to be on the hook. And the conditions are such that there is a better chance of that happening."
