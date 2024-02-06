Cape Girardeau County issues no burn advisory

The Cape Girardeau County Commission, on the recommendation of county and state firefighter associations, issued a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, June 29.

In a news release, the commission stated, "All county residents are advised to postpone open outdoor burning until the fire danger decreases."

Representatives of the Cape County Firefighters Association (CCFA) and the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri (FFAM) were present at a regular meeting of the commission Thursday and made their recommendations based on drought conditions in the county.

Sean Mitchell, deputy chief of Jackson Fire Rescue and president of CCFA, said the drought level for the county is listed as "moderate", and with the high temperatures and lack of rain, the fire danger is elevated.

"After speaking with all the chiefs of Cape Girardeau County, we are all on the same page, and believe a no burn advisory is the way to go," Mitchell said. "Whether it's fireworks or people burning trash out in the county, we're just trying to make sure they're aware, if they burn, there's a chance it can get away from them faster than normal."

Rob Francis, fire chief of Fruitland Area Fire Protection District and a board member of FFAM, added that wind conditions and humidity levels also contribute to a higher risk of fires.

Clint Tracy, the county's presiding commissioner, described the no burn advisory as a public notice saying, "Hey folks, it's dry, it's hot, if you don't have to burn something, don't."

In regards to fireworks, the commission and firefighter association representatives urged caution and common sense.

Mark Winkler, the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management director, advised people to refrain from shooting airborne fireworks.