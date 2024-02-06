Cape Girardeau County History Center to host Civil War presentation

Cape Girardeau County History Center will host a presentation on the Civil War titled "Portraits of African American Women in Missouri: Before, During and After the Civil War" at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Speaker Carole Shelton is a former educator, professional storyteller and author. She is an expert in women's lives during this time period and is a member of Missouri Humanities Speakers Bureau.

Shelton will be leading a presentation that examines the lives of African American women in Missouri who endured enslavement and war in hope of freedom before, during and after the Civil War.