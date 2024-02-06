Cape Girardeau County History Center to host Civil War presentation

Cape Girardeau County History Center will host a presentation on the Civil War titled "Portraits of African American Women in Missouri: Before, During and After the Civil War" at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
Speaker Carole Shelton is a former educator, professional storyteller and author. She is an expert in women's lives during this time period and is a member of Missouri Humanities Speakers Bureau.
Shelton will be leading a presentation that examines the lives of African American women in Missouri who endured enslavement and war in hope of freedom before, during and after the Civil War.
The center is also holding a new exhibition on African American men from Cape Girardeau County who served for the Union Army. It opens the same day.
The event is open to the public and there is no admission fee.
The presentation will be at the History Center, 102 S. High St., in Jackson.
