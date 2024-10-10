Cape Girardeau County History Center host Sallie Ann tea party

Cape Girardeau County History Center will celebrate a new artifact in its collection with the Welcome Home Sallie Ann Tea Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
According to Cape Girardeau County History Center's Facebook post, the doll was a gift in Sallie Ann Criddle's namesake in Jackson.
"She has passed through the family since then and her final journey was to come home to Jackson," Cape Girardeau County History Center stated.
The event will feature live music, a presentation on the development of the doll's clothing and a guest, the last custodian of the doll Sally Ann Barkett.
Admission to the tea party is free for everyone.
