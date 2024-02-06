The Missouri Coalition for Highway Safety (MCHS) reported 15 people have died in traffic accidents in Cape Girardeau County through mid-December, up from 11 for all of 2020. Six of those fatalities have come in the city of Cape Girardeau, according to statistics found on savemolives.com.

In the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District, 129 people have perished on roadways thus far this year, down from 141 for January through December 2020.

Statewide, 980 have died as of Dec. 19 compared to 987 for the full year of 2020 with MoDOT officials fearing 2021 may produce the highest fatality numbers since 2006.

Other county fatality figures thus far in 2021, as reported by MCHS:

Bollinger: 1

Madison: 2

Mississippi: 1

New Madrid: 2

Perry: 6

Scott: 7

Stoddard: 3

Wayne: 4

Trend

Highway fatalities in Missouri had been on a steady decline until 2020.

"Unfortunately, we're continuing to see the numbers move in the wrong direction with an increase in fatalities," said Nicole Hood, MoDOT's state highway safety and traffic engineer, to the Jefferson City News Tribune.

Missouri's all-time deadliest year on record is 2005, which had a total of 1,257 fatalities.

An average of three people die each day on Missouri's highways, Patrick McKenna, MoDOT Director.

Missouri is also seeing a rise in motorcycle fatalities.