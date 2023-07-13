All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 13, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Health promotes Hidden in Plain Sight

Hidden in Plain Sight, a free drug and alcohol awareness event featuring a simulated youth bedroom, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Parents, teachers and others who work with adolescents are invited to the in-person event, which is held in various locations around the nation...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A bedroom is prepared for a Hidden in Plain Sight simulation event designed to help parents discover whether their teenager is hiding alcohol, tobacco or drugs. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will hold an awareness event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Cape Girardeau's Osage Centre.
A bedroom is prepared for a Hidden in Plain Sight simulation event designed to help parents discover whether their teenager is hiding alcohol, tobacco or drugs. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will hold an awareness event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Cape Girardeau's Osage Centre.Submitted

Hidden in Plain Sight, a free drug and alcohol awareness event featuring a simulated youth bedroom, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Parents, teachers and others who work with adolescents are invited to the in-person event, which is held in various locations around the nation.

"It's a chance for those who deal with adolescents to experience and explore a teenager's environment and learn to spot signs of possible substance abuse and risky behavior," according to www.drugfreegeneration.org.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, as it was last year, is the event sponsor.

"One of the things that makes us do this again is we had such a good turnout in the past," said Autumn Grim, who became executive director of the county health department July 1, succeeding Jane Wernsman.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Grim said the last two times Hidden in Plain Sight was held in Cape Girardeau, in 2019 and 2022, approximately 200 people total viewed the exhibit. Last year's event was held virtually in deference to pandemic anxiety.

"In prior years, we had COVID concerns and now coming out of that period, we have the opportunity for people to gather again in-person for this event. Basically, we have simulated a teenager's bedroom with certain items which could indicate the youth is using tobacco, alcohol or drugs. The idea is people can see some of the clever ways that substances can be hidden," Grim said, adding departmental health educator Stacy Skidmore will be Hidden in Plain Sight facilitator.

False bottoms in soda cans, the hollows of hair brushes, picture frames and mirror backs are all potential hiding spots, she added.

"Adolescents can get very creative, I've even seen drug items placed inside electric surge protectors," Grim said.

More information is available on the health center's Facebook page or www.capecountyhealth.com.

No preregistration is necessary.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy