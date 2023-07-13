Cape Girardeau County Health promotes Hidden in Plain Sight

Hidden in Plain Sight, a free drug and alcohol awareness event featuring a simulated youth bedroom, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Parents, teachers and others who work with adolescents are invited to the in-person event, which is held in various locations around the nation.
"It's a chance for those who deal with adolescents to experience and explore a teenager's environment and learn to spot signs of possible substance abuse and risky behavior," according to www.drugfreegeneration.org.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, as it was last year, is the event sponsor.
"One of the things that makes us do this again is we had such a good turnout in the past," said Autumn Grim, who became executive director of the county health department July 1, succeeding Jane Wernsman.
Grim said the last two times Hidden in Plain Sight was held in Cape Girardeau, in 2019 and 2022, approximately 200 people total viewed the exhibit. Last year's event was held virtually in deference to pandemic anxiety.
"In prior years, we had COVID concerns and now coming out of that period, we have the opportunity for people to gather again in-person for this event. Basically, we have simulated a teenager's bedroom with certain items which could indicate the youth is using tobacco, alcohol or drugs. The idea is people can see some of the clever ways that substances can be hidden," Grim said, adding departmental health educator Stacy Skidmore will be Hidden in Plain Sight facilitator.
False bottoms in soda cans, the hollows of hair brushes, picture frames and mirror backs are all potential hiding spots, she added.
"Adolescents can get very creative, I've even seen drug items placed inside electric surge protectors," Grim said.
More information is available on the health center's Facebook page or www.capecountyhealth.com.
No preregistration is necessary.
