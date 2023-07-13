Cape Girardeau County Health promotes Hidden in Plain Sight

Hidden in Plain Sight, a free drug and alcohol awareness event featuring a simulated youth bedroom, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Parents, teachers and others who work with adolescents are invited to the in-person event, which is held in various locations around the nation.

"It's a chance for those who deal with adolescents to experience and explore a teenager's environment and learn to spot signs of possible substance abuse and risky behavior," according to www.drugfreegeneration.org.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, as it was last year, is the event sponsor.

"One of the things that makes us do this again is we had such a good turnout in the past," said Autumn Grim, who became executive director of the county health department July 1, succeeding Jane Wernsman.