The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees heard from the public at its monthly meeting Tuesday under a new protocol aimed at minimizing audience disruptions seen at PHC's monthly meetings in July and August.

Under a policy guideline adopted at the September meeting, which was held virtually, speakers were limited to three minutes and their remarks were timed by a countdown clock visible to all present.

Before PHC chairman John Freeze called the meeting to order, Jackson resident Damon Dillard asked the crowd of approximately 40 people to be "courteous and quiet" until the board dispensed with its announced agenda.

After handling business related to audit and budget, the five-member board heard from several citizens related to the COVID-19 issue.

Marnie Mitchell of Cape Girardeau talked about her 3-year-old child.

"When I take my son to day care, I have to force place a mask on him. It's a fact he has less oxygen and more carbon dioxide (because) he's breathing in his own waste," she said.

Rose Park of Jackson said face coverings rob children of "face reading skills," adding "kids have no idea how to read one another's expressions."

Mike Woelk of Cape Girardeau publicly called on the board's only medical doctor, Phillip Taylor, to resign.

Taylor's motion to recommend mask usage and vaccinations was approved by the board in August.