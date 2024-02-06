All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 5, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Health Board sees one incumbent retained, another ousted

In a four-way race for two positions on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, incumbent Diane Howard, an attorney, garnered the most votes in the Tuesday, April 4, election, with 4,494. Also winning a seat was newcomer Nancy Johnson, a semi-retired rural health family nurse practitioner, taking 3,846 votes...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Diane Howard
Diane Howard

In a four-way race for two positions on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, incumbent Diane Howard, an attorney, garnered the most votes in the Tuesday, April 4, election, with 4,494.

Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Also winning a seat was newcomer Nancy Johnson, a semi-retired rural health family nurse practitioner, taking 3,846 votes.

Not elected were incumbent William Lewis, who finished fourth with 2,967 votes and retired dentist Richard Swartz, who had 3,467 tallies.

Results are unofficial until the county verification board meets in a few days to finalize the results.

The turnout countywide was 16.7% of the 55,118 eligible registered voters.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy