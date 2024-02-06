In a four-way race for two positions on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, incumbent Diane Howard, an attorney, garnered the most votes in the Tuesday, April 4, election, with 4,494.
Also winning a seat was newcomer Nancy Johnson, a semi-retired rural health family nurse practitioner, taking 3,846 votes.
Not elected were incumbent William Lewis, who finished fourth with 2,967 votes and retired dentist Richard Swartz, who had 3,467 tallies.
Results are unofficial until the county verification board meets in a few days to finalize the results.
The turnout countywide was 16.7% of the 55,118 eligible registered voters.
