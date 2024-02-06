Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform

At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform.

The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to education and taxation. The approved measures were:

Copyrighted/proprietary materials (education) -- "No teaching materials, tests, apps or books used in any school funded by the state shall be considered exempt from the fair use doctrine or proprietary and outside of the full view of parents when requested to be seen. Sharing of said materials is recognized as an appropriate exercise of parental rights." Submitted by: Richard Swartz. Vote: 258-0.

Faith -- "Never again allowing government at any level to ban religious gatherings up to and including worship service or funerals." Submitted by Fred Burgard. Vote: 258-0.

Family -- "We believe that a fertilized human egg becomes a human child." Submitted by: Sharon Burgard. Vote: 258-0.

Family -- Defining "woman" as an adult human being with their 23rd pair of chromosomes being XX, "girl" as pre-adult human being with their 23rd pair of chromosomes being XX, "man" as an adult human being with their 23rd pair of chromosomes being XY and "boy" as pre-adult human being with their 23rd pair of chromosomes being XY. Submitted by: Sharon Burgard. Vote: 258-0.

Health care freedom -- "Every Missouri citizen should have the right to choose and the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment. The doctor-patient relationship is sacrosanct and should be free from interference from the federal or state government." The amendment supports the right to "refuse interventions upon his or her person"; prohibits any government body from implementing laws or rules that mandate, coerce or infringe upon the right to refuse treatment, testing, facial coverings or other procedures including injections and vaccines; protects the right to be informed about exposure to mRNA and/or gene-altering therapies, technologies or treatments; and calls for investigation into "consumer fraud of pharmaceutical companies who deceived Missouri citizens about the efficacy and the safety of COVID-19 and mRNA vaccinations." Submitted by: Kim Swartz. Vote: 257-1.

Health care freedom -- "The Republican Party supports health freedom which includes informed consent, no vaccine or medical procedures mandates, mask mandates, lockdown of people in their homes and gene therapy without the consent or knowledge of the person being exposed to it." Submitted by Fred Burgard. Vote: 258-0.

Human research -- "It shall not be allowed for any minor child or human being in human research and experimentation without a parent's and/or guardian's full knowledge and informed consent as it is illegal in the United States to use humans in research without their knowledge ..." Submitted by: Sharon Burgard. Vote: for, 258-against, 0.

Law enforcement and the administration of justice -- "Prohibiting the further expansion of gambling within Missouri beyond that already authorized." Submitted by: Richard Swartz. Vote: 258-0.

Law enforcement and the administration of justice -- "Holding parents of minors who consistently break the law accountable for the actions of minors under their care." Submitted by: Richard Swartz. Vote: 258-0.

Protecting the integrity of elections -- Supporting no mass mail-in ballots, no electronic voting machines and a return to hand-counted paper ballots. Submitted by: Julie Anderson. Vote: 163-95.