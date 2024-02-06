Matt Henson, Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee chairman, said Monday, Feb. 13, the period between now and the GOP's 2024 nominating convention is a "lifetime" in politics.

Associates of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have been handing out invitations to a "special Announcement" on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

It is speculated Haley, born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in 1972 to immigrant parents who came to the U.S. from India, will use the occasion to announce a bid challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination next year.

"Many candidates posture to be nationally relevant. Nikki already has that benefit having served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration," said Henson.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence are also said to be preparing bids to challenge Trump.

"One of the reasons a lot of candidates will announce early and raise money early is so when the initial financial (campaign) reports are put out there that they're seen as strong, with support and highly financed. This might have the effect of dampening the efforts of others for making the race," Henson added.