Cape Girardeau County goes a year without a murder

Tuesday marked one year since the last murder in Cape Girardeau County.

The number of murder cases filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office have decreased slightly over the last several years, according to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker.

The average number of filings over the last decade has been around six per year.

On a national level, homicide rates have risen slightly over the last couple of years.

According to data released in March by the FBI, the U.S.'s homicide rate rose an estimated 25% in 2020.

Missouri's rate of homicide offenses nearly doubled the national average in 2019 -- the most recent year with available data for the state. According to FBI statistics, the state had 9.3 murders per 100,000 people. The U.S. averaged five murders per 100,000 people.

The last murder in Cape Girardeau County occurred July 20, 2020, at an apartment building in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. Five men were arrested in connection to the killing of 21-year-old Anthony Miller.