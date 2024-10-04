Groundbreaking for a new $4.8 million emergency operations center (EOC) for Cape Girardeau County will be held in late October or early November, according to Thursday, Sept. 14, remarks by Sam Herndon V, the county's emergency management agency director.
"Pre-cast panels started being poured about two weeks ago, which should be done around Thanksgiving," said Herndon, who added that contractor trailers will be moved onto the building site at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau around Sunday, Oct. 1.
The project's general contractor, Jackson's Sides Construction, submitted purchase order No. 2 for $218,975 to pay for the pre-cast panels.
County commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper approved the payment Thursday on a 2-0 vote in the absence of 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst.
The 13,440-square-foot structure, being built to withstand tornado-force winds nearby Exit 102 of Interstate 55, is expected to be complete by mid-2024.
The new EOC is to be funded by the county's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
