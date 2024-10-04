All sections
NewsSeptember 15, 2023
Cape Girardeau County emergency operations center to be completed by mid-2024
Groundbreaking for a new $4.8 million emergency operations center (EOC) for Cape Girardeau County will be held in late October or early November, according to Thursday, Sept. 14, remarks by Sam Herndon V, the county's emergency management agency director...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A rendering of the under-construction Cape Girardeau County emergency operations center in Cape Girardeau.
A rendering of the under-construction Cape Girardeau County emergency operations center in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Groundbreaking for a new $4.8 million emergency operations center (EOC) for Cape Girardeau County will be held in late October or early November, according to Thursday, Sept. 14, remarks by Sam Herndon V, the county's emergency management agency director.

"Pre-cast panels started being poured about two weeks ago, which should be done around Thanksgiving," said Herndon, who added that contractor trailers will be moved onto the building site at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau around Sunday, Oct. 1.

The project's general contractor, Jackson's Sides Construction, submitted purchase order No. 2 for $218,975 to pay for the pre-cast panels.

County commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper approved the payment Thursday on a 2-0 vote in the absence of 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst.

The 13,440-square-foot structure, being built to withstand tornado-force winds nearby Exit 102 of Interstate 55, is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

The new EOC is to be funded by the county's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Other action

  • Commissioners unanimously approved a request from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to spend $23,000 each to purchase three 2020 Dodge Charger cars from state Highway Patrol to replace two "high mileage" vehicles and another totaled in a rear-end collision. Tracy and Koeper also OK'd purchase of two 2020 Ford Explorer utility vehicles for $29,700 each, also from MSHP.
  • Sean Adams, captain in the county sheriff's office, asked the commission to formally accept a $61,800 grant from the state Department of Public Safety to hire a contracted employee for mental health services at the county jail in Jackson. Adams' request was approved without objection. Funds will be drawn from the state's crisis intervention program.
