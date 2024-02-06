Cape Girardeau County EMA to suspend COVID briefings

For two full years, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been hosting regularly scheduled Zoom calls to coordinate pandemic response by the county, Southeast Missouri State University and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

This gathering is being suspended until further notice after a scheduled Thursday virtual meeting.

Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Cape Girardeau County is "low risk" for COVID.

At the height of the emergency, county EMA director Mark Winkler held twice-a-week virtual sessions with relevant stakeholders to assess the COVID situation and what steps should be taken — including, but not limited to, vaccination clinics.

Over time, the frequency of the meetings went to weekly. At the start of 2022, they became monthly.

Winkler, while noting the pandemic isn't officially over, said Cape Girardeau County EMA has learned a lot.

"This was our first big test to try to coalesce the whole county and get on the same page with emergency response," he said. "We proved we can do this. We can work together to tackle any situation confronting us."

Charlie Herbst, 2nd District county commissioner, offered praise for the way information sharing has been handled since March 2020.