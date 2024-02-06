All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 1, 2022

Cape Girardeau County EMA to suspend COVID briefings

For two full years, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been hosting regularly scheduled Zoom calls to coordinate pandemic response by the county, Southeast Missouri State University and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mark Winkler, left, director of Cape Girardeau County's Emergency Management Agency, with his deputy, Sam Herndon V, in the county's EMA offices at 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Winkler has announced after two years, the county EMA is suspending further COVID pandemic briefings after Thursday.
Mark Winkler, left, director of Cape Girardeau County's Emergency Management Agency, with his deputy, Sam Herndon V, in the county's EMA offices at 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Winkler has announced after two years, the county EMA is suspending further COVID pandemic briefings after Thursday.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com, file

For two full years, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been hosting regularly scheduled Zoom calls to coordinate pandemic response by the county, Southeast Missouri State University and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

This gathering is being suspended until further notice after a scheduled Thursday virtual meeting.

Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Cape Girardeau County is "low risk" for COVID.

At the height of the emergency, county EMA director Mark Winkler held twice-a-week virtual sessions with relevant stakeholders to assess the COVID situation and what steps should be taken — including, but not limited to, vaccination clinics.

Over time, the frequency of the meetings went to weekly. At the start of 2022, they became monthly.

Winkler, while noting the pandemic isn't officially over, said Cape Girardeau County EMA has learned a lot.

"This was our first big test to try to coalesce the whole county and get on the same page with emergency response," he said. "We proved we can do this. We can work together to tackle any situation confronting us."

Charlie Herbst, 2nd District county commissioner, offered praise for the way information sharing has been handled since March 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Kudos to Mark and his team and all the emergency management folks out there," Herbst said.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, who filed paperwork last week to seek the Republican nomination for another term in office, commended the networking between governmental bodies about COVID, an effort that, among other things, "dispelled rumors."

1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper said the community needed the cooperation during the COVID scare, "but now it's time to move on."

According to an email sent Friday by Winkler, Zoom briefings about COVID could be revived later "as the need arises."

Schnucks

Schnucks Grocery, including the store at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, announced effective Monday masks will no longer be required for "customers, teammates and vendors at a majority of locations" — specifically exempting a total of 15 of its 111 outlets from the change in Illinois, Indiana and in the City of St. Louis. The face covering mandate for "teammates and vendors" at the Cape Girardeau store has been lifted.

Customers had not been required to wear masks for some time,

Schnucks management cited the CDC's Friday announcement as the reason for the change in mask policy.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to R...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy