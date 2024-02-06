Representatives from three companies demonstrated how their equipment works to Cape Girardeau County election staff and poll workers during a presentation at the Osage Centre in cape Girardeau on Friday, May 10.

Around two dozen members of the public, many of them poll workers, attended the demonstrations in addition to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers and some of her staff.

First, account representative Laura Schaefer from Adkins Election Services of Clinton introduced the audience to the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2.

Next, Cory Nibert, owner of Elkins-Swyers Co. of Springfield showcased the Dominion D-Suite 5.17 Voting System.

After his presentation, regional sales manager Rob Wiebusch from Election Systems & Software of Omaha, Nebraska demonstrated the EVS 6.3.0.0 Voting System.

Representatives from the Austin, Texas-based Hart InterCivic initially signed up to show off their election equipment as well. However, Summers said they declined to attend, citing the hour-long demonstration timeframe as being too short for their liking.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers (right) talks about the election night ballot security process during a public event on Friday, May 10, 2024 while account representative Laura Schaefer from Adkins Election Services of Clinton looks on. Summers will upgrade the county's 13-year-old election system with a new one, ideally in time for the August 6, 2024 primary elections. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Whichever company’s equipment is ultimately chosen, Summers said she wanted them to be in use in time for the Aug. 6 primary elections.

“We want the best equipment for Cape Girardeau County. We want the most secure equipment. We’ve had that in the past, and we want to continue that,” she said.

New voting equipment would be of higher quality and would more closely comply with federal and state electoral standards. The county has used an older model of Unisyn equipment for the last 13 years.

Summers and the presenters made clear that election security and integrity was a high priority.