Cape Girardeau County corrects tax rates, makes appointments

Correcting a calculation error made Aug. 25, Cape Girardeau County Commission re-set 2022 tax rates Thursday, bringing them virtually identical to 2021's figures.
McDonald Concrete of Cape Girardeau was awarded a two-year contract for ready-mix concrete for the recreational trail grant project at Cape County Park South for $128.62 per yard in 2022 and $137.25 for 2023. There were two additional bidders for the work.
At the recommendation of First District Commissioner Paul Koeper, the commission voted to purchase two John Deere tractors with mowers from Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners on a state contract for a total of $362,558. Payment will be made out of the county highway budget.
