All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 1, 2022

Cape Girardeau County corrects tax rates, makes appointments

Correcting a calculation error made Aug. 25, Cape Girardeau County Commission re-set 2022 tax rates Thursday, bringing them virtually identical to 2021's figures. n General Revenue: 5.76 cents per $100 assessed valuation. n Dvelopmentally Disabled (Senate Bill 40): 5.54 cents per $100...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Correcting a calculation error made Aug. 25, Cape Girardeau County Commission re-set 2022 tax rates Thursday, bringing them virtually identical to 2021's figures.

  • General Revenue: 5.76 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
  • Dvelopmentally Disabled (Senate Bill 40): 5.54 cents per $100.
  • Mental Health: 7.73 cents per $100.
  • Senior Citizens Service Fund Board: 4.79 cents per $100.

McDonald Concrete of Cape Girardeau was awarded a two-year contract for ready-mix concrete for the recreational trail grant project at Cape County Park South for $128.62 per yard in 2022 and $137.25 for 2023. There were two additional bidders for the work.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At the recommendation of First District Commissioner Paul Koeper, the commission voted to purchase two John Deere tractors with mowers from Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners on a state contract for a total of $362,558. Payment will be made out of the county highway budget.

Appointments

  • Elma Staten of Jackson was appointed to the Senior Citizens Board for a term ending June 24, 2026.
  • Delegates appointed to Missouri Association of Counties Conference, Nov. 20 through 22, are: commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst; County Clerk Kara Clark Summers; Treasurer Roger Hudson; Assessor Bob Adams; Auditor Pete Frazier; Collector Barbara Gholson; Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner; and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below the surface of c...
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy