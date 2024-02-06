The court generally has a policy forbidding recording in the courtroom. The court has made exceptions for media in important cases in the past. In the emailed request Sweeney sent to the court, as is customary, the KFVS12 anchor offered to act as the pool camera and share video coverage with other media outlets. Sweeney serves as the media coordinator for the 32nd Circuit.

Jordan is accused of stealing money, thought to be less than $20, from the wallet of a deceased person, according to a probable-cause statement. He is also accused of reporting false documents in three cases.

Jordan is alleged to have claimed three people had died of myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack) when evidence collected by police officers indicated two of the deaths were likely suicides and another an overdose. The evidence included in the cases included suicide notes, instructions for care of the deceased person’s dog and other physical evidence. In one of those cases, Jordan told an officer he would "never forget" the suicide "due to the amount of preparation" the deceased person put into it.

The court previously ruled that Jordan is suspended from performing the duties of the coroner until the AG’s quo warranto action to remove him from office has completed its course. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office is handling the office functions. The county is still paying Jordan his salary, and also hired an additional deputy coroner to help cover Jordan’s absence.

Jordan is seeking reelection for the office; five others are also running for the office. A regular primary election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 6.