Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan gets extension

A judge has granted an extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, who is defending claims he should be removed from office.

Judge Jerel L. Poor II granted a 10-day extension Friday, Feb. 16, two days after Jordan asked for the extension.

A Quo Warranto filing by the Missouri attorney general Feb. 8 demanded a response within 10 days.

The judge gave Jordan another 10 days to file a response, which would set the new deadline for Monday, Feb. 26.