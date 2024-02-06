Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan gets extension

A judge has granted an extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, who is defending claims he should be removed from office.
Judge Jerel L. Poor II granted a 10-day extension Friday, Feb. 16, two days after Jordan asked for the extension.
A Quo Warranto filing by the Missouri attorney general Feb. 8 demanded a response within 10 days.
The judge gave Jordan another 10 days to file a response, which would set the new deadline for Monday, Feb. 26.
Missouri's online court system did not list an attorney for Jordan as of Tuesday, Feb. 20.
The AG's office filed both civil and criminal complaints. They both claim Jordan created false documents and stole money from a deceased person's wallet. The civil claim, the Quo Warranto filing, is listed as an extraordinary remedy, according to the state's court system. It's the process by which elected officials can be removed from office.
The criminal filing accuses Jordan with the misdemeanor theft of less than $20 and three counts of providing false information to vital records, a Class E Felony.
An initial criminal arraignment is set for Friday, March 8.
