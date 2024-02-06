Cape Girardeau County coroner waives hearing in criminal case

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived a preliminary hearing in his ongoing criminal case in Cape Girardeau County Court on Tuesday, May 14.

A preliminary hearing is a standard practice for the prosecution to give evidence to convince a judge that probable cause exists for the charged crimes. Waiving such a hearing is common.

Jordan was charged with three Class E felony counts of providing false information to vital records. He is also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge on allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet.

Several people showed up to support Jordan. About a dozen members representing deceased victims whose deaths were allegedly falsified also attended.

All three Cape Girardeau County commissioners attended the hearing.

KFVS media members were in attendance to record images prior to and after the proceeding, per instructions given by Judge Brice Sechrest, who denied a media request to record during the hearing. It appeared that Jordan tried to avoid having footage taken of him walking into the courtroom. After Judge Sechrest’s entrance was announced and after he received introductions from counsel, Jordan’s attorney Lynne Chambers asked the judge to ask "our friends in the media" to be ordered to turn off their devices.

The judge appeared surprised when he observed Jordan was not in the courtroom at the start of proceedings.

Chambers then asked for a meeting at the bench. After a short exchange, the judge commanded that the recording devices be turned off. Then Chambers asked for Jordan to enter the courtroom.