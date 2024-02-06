Cape Girardeau County coroner waives hearing in criminal case

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived a preliminary hearing in his ongoing criminal case in Cape Girardeau County Court on Tuesday, May 14.
A preliminary hearing is a standard practice for the prosecution to give evidence to convince a judge that probable cause exists for the charged crimes. Waiving such a hearing is common.
Jordan was charged with three Class E felony counts of providing false information to vital records. He is also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge on allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet.
Several people showed up to support Jordan. About a dozen members representing deceased victims whose deaths were allegedly falsified also attended.
All three Cape Girardeau County commissioners attended the hearing.
KFVS media members were in attendance to record images prior to and after the proceeding, per instructions given by Judge Brice Sechrest, who denied a media request to record during the hearing. It appeared that Jordan tried to avoid having footage taken of him walking into the courtroom. After Judge Sechrest’s entrance was announced and after he received introductions from counsel, Jordan’s attorney Lynne Chambers asked the judge to ask "our friends in the media" to be ordered to turn off their devices.
The judge appeared surprised when he observed Jordan was not in the courtroom at the start of proceedings.
Chambers then asked for a meeting at the bench. After a short exchange, the judge commanded that the recording devices be turned off. Then Chambers asked for Jordan to enter the courtroom.
KFVS was able to capture recordings of Jordan exiting the courtroom, however.
Jordan is alleged to have claimed three people had died of myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack) when evidence collected by police officers indicated two of the deaths were likely suicides and the other an overdose. The evidence in the cases included suicide notes, instructions for care of a deceased person’s dog and other physical evidence. In one of the cases, Jordan told an officer he would "never forget" the suicide "due to the amount of preparation" the deceased person put into it.
Missouri law says any person commits a Class E felony when he or she "makes any false statement in a certificate, record, or report" as it relates to the section of laws relating to public health and welfare.
Sechrest said in court it’s his understanding the Missouri Supreme Court will appoint a different judge to hear the criminal case going forward. He could not, therefore, schedule future hearings in the case.
Jordan also faces a civil case in state court as the Missouri Attorney General’s Office seeks to remove him on a Quo Warranto filing.
The AG’s Office is represented in the criminal case by Gregory Goodwin and Miranda Loesch.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is handling the coroner’s duties since the court banned Jordan from performing any functions relating to the office. The county has hired an additional deputy coroner. Jordan continues to receive his salary while the quo warranto case moves through the courts.
The coroner’s term ends at the end of this year. Jordan is seeking re-election against several others who are seeking the office.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.