Cape Girardeau County coroner gets another extension in removal case

A judge has granted Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan another 30 days to respond to the Missouri attorney general’s office quo warranto petition to remove him from office.

The extension was not opposed by Gregory Goodwin, the attorney representing the attorney general.

Jordan filed the extension request March 13.

“I am asking for a 30-day extension,” Jordan wrote in his court filing. “I am still trying to find a civil attorney.”