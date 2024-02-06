Cape Girardeau County coroner gets another extension in removal case

A judge has granted Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan another 30 days to respond to the Missouri attorney general’s office quo warranto petition to remove him from office.
The extension was not opposed by Gregory Goodwin, the attorney representing the attorney general.
Jordan filed the extension request March 13.
“I am asking for a 30-day extension,” Jordan wrote in his court filing. “I am still trying to find a civil attorney.”
Jordan has been accused in civil and criminal court on three charges of falsifying documents, Class E felonies, and taking less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet, according to records.
The court ordered Jordan to cease his activities as coroner while the court process plays out. The quo warranto petition was filed Feb. 8.
In the meantime, Jordan continues receiving pay for his position, while the county government has hired an additional deputy coroner to work under the direction of the sheriff’s office.
The judge overseeing the case is Jerel L. Poor II.
In the criminal case, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 14. Lynne M. Chambers is representing Jordan in his criminal defense.
