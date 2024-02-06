Cape Girardeau County communications tower removed

A 140-foot communications tower is dismantled Wednesday from the site of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson by a crew from ARCO Towers & Construction of Jonesboro, Arkansas. ...

A 140-foot communications tower is dismantled Wednesday from the site of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson by a crew from ARCO Towers & Construction of Jonesboro, Arkansas. The emergency management functions of the tower have been transferred to the top of a water tank at 506 Cane Creek Road, also in Jackson. Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management