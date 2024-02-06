All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 19, 2023
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to review medical examiner proposal
Cape Girardeau County Commission members received one response to their request for proposals for medical examiner services and voted to take it under consideration. Chad Armstrong's proposal was the only one the commissioners received before the Friday, Dec. 15, deadline...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau County Commission members received one response to their request for proposals for medical examiner services and voted to take it under consideration.

Chad Armstrong's proposal was the only one the commissioners received before the Friday, Dec. 15, deadline.

"We'll take that under advisement, we'll review it, and then we'll come back and make a decision about that," Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst had approved a plan during their Oct. 30 meeting to request proposals from potential medical examiners. This came after several members of the public expressed a desire for the county to switch from using an elected coroner to an appointed medical examiner during that meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Many of those who spoke at the October meeting expressed dissatisfaction about how current Coroner Wavis Jordan was doing his job, while opponents of the medical examiner position said it would be more expensive to hire an examiner and associated staff.

The commissioners would need to take action to appoint a medical examiner before the end of the year.

Other business

  • The commissioners approved the state holiday calendar for employees. They will get New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Abraham Lincoln's Birthday, George Washington's Birthday, Truman Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas off.
  • They also reappointed three individuals to the county's Mental Health Board: Tracy Metzger, Scott Brandhorst and Jim Ham, whose three-year terms would have otherwise expired Sunday, Dec. 31.
  • The commissioners approved a pay request from Sides Construction for the county's Emergency Operations Center as well. The $561,475 request would come from American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy