Cape Girardeau County Commission members received one response to their request for proposals for medical examiner services and voted to take it under consideration.

Chad Armstrong's proposal was the only one the commissioners received before the Friday, Dec. 15, deadline.

"We'll take that under advisement, we'll review it, and then we'll come back and make a decision about that," Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst had approved a plan during their Oct. 30 meeting to request proposals from potential medical examiners. This came after several members of the public expressed a desire for the county to switch from using an elected coroner to an appointed medical examiner during that meeting.