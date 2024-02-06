Cape Girardeau County Commission members unanimously approved requesting additional information about medical examiners after a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30.
The hearing's purpose was to have residents give their say as to whether they prefer the county's current elected coroner system or to replace it with an appointed medical examiner.
"Over time, the medical examiner question has been talked about ... by county officials as long as I've been here, which is several years," presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. "The reason the county didn't move to the medical position in the beginning is, as you've pointed out, expense."
In February, a delegation of law enforcement professionals approached the county about adopting a medical examiner. Cape Girardeau Police Department chief Wes Blair and Lt. Don Perry attended Monday's hearing and both spoke in favor of the medical examiner system.
"I've been in this profession for over 30 years and I don't have all the answers. We have to rely on these medical professionals to give us that information, and it would be very nice for this county to have its own," Perry told the commissioners.
Cape Girardeau County is among the handful of Missouri's 13 first-class counties not to have an appointed medical examiner. Tracy explained the county was given special permission by the state Legislature to retain the coroner position when it achieved first-class status in 1997.
Current Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan was elected to a four-year term in 2020. His term expires Jan. 1, 2025.
While a few of those in attendance spoke in favor of retaining him and vouched for his character, several more speakers said Jordan did not demonstrate the behavior or expertise becoming of the position.
Jenny Blankenship of Cape Girardeau attended the hearing to discuss the way Jordan handled the death of her nephew.
"We didn't have professionalism out of the coroner. We didn't have any kind of good experience with him," she said. "I'm not bashing the man, I'm just saying I feel like he didn't have the experience, he doesn't have the appropriate education in the areas we need as a large county."
Jordan did not have experience working in a coroner's or medical office prior to his election.
Opponents of the coroner system said a medical examiner would have the credentials and know-how necessary to properly identify causes of death and work with the families of the deceased.
"The situation you've got right now has created a quagmire with somebody who has not had any type of certification or education of deceased human individuals," Jackson resident Gerald Swan told the commissioners. "I believe we do need to go to a medical examiner. It is time."
Those in favor of the coroner system pointed to the increased costs hiring a medical examiner and staff would accrue. Medical examiner proponents suggested costs could be cut by allowing other counties to pay to use the Cape Girardeau County medical examiner's services.
Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst decided to send out a request for proposals to potential medical examiners. This would give them an idea of what the cost and services would be so they can have that information available before making a final decision.
According to state statute, if the commissioners wish to switch to the medical examiner system, they would need to vote on it by the end of the calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date.
