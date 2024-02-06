Cape Girardeau County Commission members unanimously approved requesting additional information about medical examiners after a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30.

The hearing's purpose was to have residents give their say as to whether they prefer the county's current elected coroner system or to replace it with an appointed medical examiner.

"Over time, the medical examiner question has been talked about ... by county officials as long as I've been here, which is several years," presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. "The reason the county didn't move to the medical position in the beginning is, as you've pointed out, expense."

In February, a delegation of law enforcement professionals approached the county about adopting a medical examiner. Cape Girardeau Police Department chief Wes Blair and Lt. Don Perry attended Monday's hearing and both spoke in favor of the medical examiner system.

"I've been in this profession for over 30 years and I don't have all the answers. We have to rely on these medical professionals to give us that information, and it would be very nice for this county to have its own," Perry told the commissioners.

Cape Girardeau County is among the handful of Missouri's 13 first-class counties not to have an appointed medical examiner. Tracy explained the county was given special permission by the state Legislature to retain the coroner position when it achieved first-class status in 1997.

Wavis Jordan, the Cape Girardeau County coroner, was elected in November 2020. Numerous residents at a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30, said they'd prefer his position be replaced with a medical examiner, citing his lack of previous medical experience. Southeast Missourian file

Current Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan was elected to a four-year term in 2020. His term expires Jan. 1, 2025.