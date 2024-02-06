Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officer

Cape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting.

Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint PHC directors to the role every February.

“We’re thankful to the commission for helping us whenever we need a helping hand,” Grim said.

The position does not require any extra responsibilities.

“We just officially say she’s representing the whole county,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

Grim took over her PHC role in June 2020.