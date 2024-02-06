Cape Girardeau County commissioners hear insurance renewal options

"Most insurance companies want to only offer $5 million," Mueller said. "Then we have to go out and get the excess earthquake from other carriers, which we have not had to do for several years since Cincinnati has come up with full earthquake. Their rates did go up, but when I went and requested alternate quotes the insurance companies came back and indicated they weren't even going to try to quote it because they can't compete with Cincinnati's earthquake rate."

Cincinnati also implemented a wind-hail deductible per building in the county's renewal option, which would cover the administrative building, the old courthouse in Jackson, the sheriff's building and the new courthouse. This implementation is because of changes in industry trends in the Midwest, according to Mueller. In his proposal, however, Mueller provided alternate quotes for the county, including a buy down quote for wind and hail damage.

"The bottom line is, for instance, your new courthouse has a $50,000 wind-hail deductible," Mueller said. "That's the only one that has that level. I've got a separate quote from an insurance company that will bring that deductible from 50,000, through Cincinnati if there was that wind and hail claim, to $5,000 through this insurance company, and they are charging a premium for that. I've got the same going on for the other four buildings as well."

Commissioners decided to wait before making a decision on what to renew.

"We'll take this under advisement," Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. "We'll take a look at it and then on the 28th, if we have any other things specifically you need to let us know, we'll look at it."

