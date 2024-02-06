All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2024
Cape Girardeau County commissioners discuss bridge bid plan
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners held a quick meeting Thursday, March 14, that lasted just five minutes before adjourning. Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper approached the idea of advertising bridges for construction bids, in particular a package deal for bridges on county roads 420, 439 and 501...
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners held a quick meeting Thursday, March 14, that lasted just five minutes before adjourning.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper approached the idea of advertising bridges for construction bids, in particular a package deal for bridges on county roads 420, 439 and 501.

The former two bridges had been packaged together some six months ago, he said, but the county didn't receive any bids on the project.

"We added a third bridge to it, thinking that might entice a few people more to come," Koeper said.

Koeper estimated a completion date of late fall of 2025 for the project.

The commissioners also approved purchasing a service body for a Building & Grounds truck for $12,695.

They were going to approve the purchase during their Monday, March 11, meeting, but did not have a quote at that time so they tabled the item until Thursday.

