Cape Girardeau County commissioners discuss bridge bid plan

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners held a quick meeting Thursday, March 14, that lasted just five minutes before adjourning.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper approached the idea of advertising bridges for construction bids, in particular a package deal for bridges on county roads 420, 439 and 501.

The former two bridges had been packaged together some six months ago, he said, but the county didn't receive any bids on the project.