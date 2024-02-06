Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve truck sale

Cape Girardeau County Commission members approved the replacement of a vehicle for Missouri's 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office on Monday, Nov. 27.
The commissioners voted unanimously to allow the office to retire a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado extended cab pickup truck with approximately 200,000 miles on it.
In exchange, they gave approval for the office to acquire a 2017 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck from the state Highway Patrol for $21,000.
The money would come from the county's maintenance of effort funding. This budget is something Missouri counties must provide their district's juvenile offices after the offices' workers switched from county to state employees in 1999.
