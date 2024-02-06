All sections
March 5, 2024

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve software service contract

Cape Girardeau County commissioners agreed to approve a maintenance contract purchase order during their regular meeting Monday, March 4. The $176,205.11 contract renews services with the Lake Mary, Florida-based CentralSquare Technologies software company.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau County commissioners agreed to approve a maintenance contract purchase order during their regular meeting Monday, March 4.

The $176,205.11 contract renews services with the Lake Mary, Florida-based CentralSquare Technologies software company.

“These are just our maintenance agreement contracts, paying for all the software we use for the 911 dispatch center. Fire departments are using it for responding to calls along with law enforcement,” said Sam Herndon, the county’s emergency management director.

Herndon said this payment amounts to around 75% of the county’s annual maintenance contract with CentralSquare.

Payment came from the county’s 911 fund, which Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said is itself funded by an 8% tariff on copper phone lines.

