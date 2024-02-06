Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave approval during their Monday, Jan. 22, meeting for the family of outdoorsman Jon "Buck" McNeely to start a private family cemetery.

McNeely, a local man who produced the long-running outdoors television program "The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely", died Jan. 7 at age 63.

Attorney David Crader of Sikeston, who represented the family, said they had surveyed a burial plot on their private property and requested the commissioners' consent to establish it as a private cemetery.

Its only purpose would to be a cemetery, he said, and it would be of no cost or burden to the commission.