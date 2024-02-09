Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract to fund Midnight Watch of the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office for another year.
Midnight Watch workers are state employees whose pay the county budgets for through state grants.
“They have two part-time people that work after hours,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said. “Of juveniles who are on probation or under supervision of the court, there’s an obligation to make sure they’re on homebound probation. The Midnight Watch people will make phone calls or knock on doors and make sure people are where they’re supposed to be.”
The contract provides funding for the two Midnight Watch personnel from July 2024 through June 2025.
The commissioners approved $60,050 in change order requests by Jackson-based Sides Construction for the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
All but $1,300 of this was for rock removal.
“The rock removal is something that is pretty well standard in any building project because those are what they call unknowns. Contractors don’t know if they hit something or not, so basically it’s in the contract that if they hit rock we will negotiate a price with them,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.
The additional $13,900 was for a sleeve for a gas line.
Koeper said the gas line sleeve was necessary because it had to be put under pavement to install a gas line.
The commissioners approved two pay requests from Penzel Construction of Jackson for the county’s 1908 courthouse and new jail as well.
The courthouse request was for $440,779.58 from the Capital Improvement Fund. The jail request was for $1,058,915.94 from the county’s bond fund.
