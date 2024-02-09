All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 9, 2024

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve Midnight Watch grant, change orders

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract to fund Midnight Watch of the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office for another year. Midnight Watch workers are state employees whose pay the county budgets for through state grants. “They have two part-time people that work after hours,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Commissioner Charlie Herbst speaks during the regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Feb. 8. The commissioners approved change orders, pay requests and a contract during the meeting.
Commissioner Charlie Herbst speaks during the regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Feb. 8. The commissioners approved change orders, pay requests and a contract during the meeting.Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract to fund Midnight Watch of the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office for another year.

Midnight Watch workers are state employees whose pay the county budgets for through state grants.

“They have two part-time people that work after hours,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said. “Of juveniles who are on probation or under supervision of the court, there’s an obligation to make sure they’re on homebound probation. The Midnight Watch people will make phone calls or knock on doors and make sure people are where they’re supposed to be.”

The contract provides funding for the two Midnight Watch personnel from July 2024 through June 2025.

Additional payments

The commissioners approved $60,050 in change order requests by Jackson-based Sides Construction for the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All but $1,300 of this was for rock removal.

“The rock removal is something that is pretty well standard in any building project because those are what they call unknowns. Contractors don’t know if they hit something or not, so basically it’s in the contract that if they hit rock we will negotiate a price with them,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.

The additional $13,900 was for a sleeve for a gas line.

Koeper said the gas line sleeve was necessary because it had to be put under pavement to install a gas line.

The commissioners approved two pay requests from Penzel Construction of Jackson for the county’s 1908 courthouse and new jail as well.

The courthouse request was for $440,779.58 from the Capital Improvement Fund. The jail request was for $1,058,915.94 from the county’s bond fund.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy