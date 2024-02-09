Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract to fund Midnight Watch of the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office for another year.

Midnight Watch workers are state employees whose pay the county budgets for through state grants.

“They have two part-time people that work after hours,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said. “Of juveniles who are on probation or under supervision of the court, there’s an obligation to make sure they’re on homebound probation. The Midnight Watch people will make phone calls or knock on doors and make sure people are where they’re supposed to be.”

The contract provides funding for the two Midnight Watch personnel from July 2024 through June 2025.

Additional payments

The commissioners approved $60,050 in change order requests by Jackson-based Sides Construction for the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).