Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, spoke with county commissioners Monday, March 11, regarding a family cemetery his parents had requested in 2021.

He said his family had requested a portion of their land be deeded for a cemetery but have since decided to move it a short distance.

Blattner wanted the commissioners’ approval to give the previous land back to his family and institute the new area as a cemetery instead.

"Basically (it’s) just exchanging one portion for the other,” he said.

The three commissioners — Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper — unanimously approved his request.