Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve burial, culvert bid

During their four-minute regular meeting Monday, Jan. 29, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a construction project bid and an indigent burial.
They accepted a $38,160 bid from McCann Concrete Products of Dorsey, Illinois, for a precast concrete box culvert project.
They also approved paying a $600 request from Ford and Liley Funeral Homes for burial services of an indigent man, whose remains no one claimed.
County funds are used to pay for cremation services for people who do not have friends, family or loved ones to pay for their burials.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.