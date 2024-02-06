Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18.

The economic development organization now known as SE MO REDI had previously been known as Cape Girardeau Area Magnet until 2022.

"That group has reorganized as the SE MO REDI board with new bylaws and organizational policies, so with that we need to appoint two members to that board to represent Cape Girardeau County," Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.