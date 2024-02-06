All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 19, 2024

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve appointments, receive report

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. The economic development organization now known as SE MO REDI had previously been known as Cape Girardeau Area Magnet until 2022...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst, right, and executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch listen during the commissioners' meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. Herbst led the meeting as Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy was unable to attend.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst, right, and executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch listen during the commissioners' meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. Herbst led the meeting as Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy was unable to attend.Christopher BoRro

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18.

The economic development organization now known as SE MO REDI had previously been known as Cape Girardeau Area Magnet until 2022.

"That group has reorganized as the SE MO REDI board with new bylaws and organizational policies, so with that we need to appoint two members to that board to represent Cape Girardeau County," Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Herbst presided over Thursday's meeting because Tracy was unable to attend.

During the meeting, county highway administrator Allen Friedrich presented his annual report, which the commissioners accepted.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said he would like to see how many miles of roads had been paved over with asphalt in recent years in future reports.

"I know one of the things that we are really concentrating on more now it seems like is trying to do more overlays," Koeper said. "The new roads have slowed down because of the overlays and the price of asphalt has gone up and up and up, so a lot of our effort is trying to save what we've got."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy