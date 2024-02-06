All sections
July 15, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission takes action on several agenda items

Cape Girardeau County Commission took several actions at Thursday's regularly scheduled meeting at the county administration building in Jackson. n Increased the fee per mowing event on county-owned land leased by the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape County Park North from $400 to $600. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
submitted
submitted

Cape Girardeau County Commission took several actions at Thursday's regularly scheduled meeting at the county administration building in Jackson.

  • Increased the fee per mowing event on county-owned land leased by the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape County Park North from $400 to $600. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said nature center officials asked for additional work to be done by the county's parks department: trimming, blowing of leaves and clearing of debris from pavement. The increase is effective immediately.
  • Agreed to ask for a request for proposals (RFP) for a new fuel tank for the county highway department.


"The need is dire because the current tank we've had for the last 25 to 30 years is causing problems," explained 1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper.

  • Reappointed the following people: Kathy Mangels to Cape County Transit Authority Board for a four-year term expiring June 15, 2026; Steve Naeter, Beth Emmendorfer and Karen Fornkahl to Cape County Developmentally Disabled (SB 40) Board for three-year terms expiring June 30, 2025.
Local News

