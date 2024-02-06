All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 30, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission selects from eight bids for road project

Cape Girardeau County commissioners received eight bids for a County Road 516 grading improvement project. They accepted the lowest bid during their meeting Monday, April 29. Bids came from Murphy Excavating, Jokerst Inc., Roper Excavating, Elmer Buchheit Construction, Donald Bond Construction, Steve’s Hauling, Putz Construction and Tom Buessink. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau County commissioners received eight bids for a County Road 516 grading improvement project. They accepted the lowest bid during their meeting Monday, April 29.

Bids came from Murphy Excavating, Jokerst Inc., Roper Excavating, Elmer Buchheit Construction, Donald Bond Construction, Steve’s Hauling, Putz Construction and Tom Buessink.

The bids ranged from $168,502 to $433,276.80. Steve’s Hauling, based in Jackson, offered the lowest bid and was chosen for the job.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The highest bid came from Jokerst Inc. Elmer Buchheit Construction withdrew its bid, which had been the second lowest at $189,958.67, before the commissioners made their choice.

The money will come from the county’s Proposition 1 funding,

Additionally, the commissioners approved $12,801 in funding to remove and replace a salt bin cover at the county’s Highway Department Maintenance shed.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy