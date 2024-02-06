Cape Girardeau County commissioners received eight bids for a County Road 516 grading improvement project. They accepted the lowest bid during their meeting Monday, April 29.
Bids came from Murphy Excavating, Jokerst Inc., Roper Excavating, Elmer Buchheit Construction, Donald Bond Construction, Steve’s Hauling, Putz Construction and Tom Buessink.
The bids ranged from $168,502 to $433,276.80. Steve’s Hauling, based in Jackson, offered the lowest bid and was chosen for the job.
The highest bid came from Jokerst Inc. Elmer Buchheit Construction withdrew its bid, which had been the second lowest at $189,958.67, before the commissioners made their choice.
The money will come from the county’s Proposition 1 funding,
Additionally, the commissioners approved $12,801 in funding to remove and replace a salt bin cover at the county’s Highway Department Maintenance shed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.