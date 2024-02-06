Cape Girardeau County commissioners received eight bids for a County Road 516 grading improvement project. They accepted the lowest bid during their meeting Monday, April 29.

Bids came from Murphy Excavating, Jokerst Inc., Roper Excavating, Elmer Buchheit Construction, Donald Bond Construction, Steve’s Hauling, Putz Construction and Tom Buessink.

The bids ranged from $168,502 to $433,276.80. Steve’s Hauling, based in Jackson, offered the lowest bid and was chosen for the job.