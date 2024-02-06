Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal

The Cape Girardeau County Commission rejected the sole proposal it received for a medical examiner during its Thursday, Dec. 28, meeting.

“We reviewed the proposal,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said of the response it received from Cape Girardeau—based doctor Chad Armstrong. “It didn’t meet all the requirements we (had), so we decided to reject that.”

Tracy said the county will hold an election for coroner in 2024 and could revisit installing a medical examiner, which is an option established by statutes for first-class counties.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said the commission had talked with a group doing business in the St. Louis area for a medical examiner, but was not interested in providing additional services.