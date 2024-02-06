Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jail

Cape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office.

A groundbreaking for the new $48 million lockup -- needed, officials say, due to overcrowding -- is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

The change order encompasses full height railing at mezzanines and stairs, amended kitchen and laundry areas, locker rooms and water management.

Additionally, swinging doors will be installed on cells instead of sliding doors.