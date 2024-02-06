Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jail

Cape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office.
A groundbreaking for the new $48 million lockup -- needed, officials say, due to overcrowding -- is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.
The change order encompasses full height railing at mezzanines and stairs, amended kitchen and laundry areas, locker rooms and water management.
Additionally, swinging doors will be installed on cells instead of sliding doors.
The money for the changes, the commission said, will come from interest on bonds and American Rescue Plan Act funds, the sheriff's office budget, a grant and the capital improvements line item.
Capital improvements budget will also be tapped for a total of $100,000 to lay in a temporary surface on a new parking lot on Cherry Street associated with the new Jackson jail. Three homes on Cherry Street were razed, following a monetary settlement with owners, to permit additional parking.
First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said the $50,000 originally put aside for the work was not going to be enough because it will take two or three years before concrete may be poured.
An intergovernmental agreement with Scott County has been approved for County Road 250 covering a culvert sitting on the Cape Girardeau/Scott county line. The cost, to be shared evenly between the counties, shall not exceed $55,000. The precast box culvert has been ordered, and work should begin in October or November to be paid for out of both counties' highway budget.
