Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs payments, sets public hearing

Developmentally Disabled Board: rate proposed for 5.54 cents per $100 assessed valuation, unchanged from 2022. State Senate Bill 40 in 1969 allowed individual Missouri counties to levy real estate tax to pay for needed services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ninety of Missouri's 114 counties have such a tax. Cape Girardeau County's SB40 Board, as it was then known, was established in 1975.