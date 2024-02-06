Cape Girardeau County Commission members approved construction funding and insurance renewals during their regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 2.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst began the meeting by approving two purchase orders for Jackson-based Penzel Construction.

The first was a nearly $2.28 million order for the construction of the county's new jail.

"The bulk of that, once again, is the prefab jail cells that are being built in Georgia that are about $1.9 million, I think," Koeper said.

He recommended taking the funding from the jail bond fund, which the other commissioners agreed with.

The commissioners then approved a purchase order of just more than $92,300 for the ongoing 1908 courthouse project. The majority of this, Koeper said, would be for interior and exterior plumbing work.

These funds will come from the county's capital improvement fund.