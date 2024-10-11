Cape Girardeau County Commission approves maintenance contract

The Cape Girardeau County Commission conducted a quick meeting Monday, April 1, when it renewed a contract with Premium Mechanical and Automation, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company based in Jackson.
Commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper unanimously approved a quote for an automation system maintenance program for $6,800 a year.
This contract renews the company’s services for the county for another three years.
