Cape Girardeau County Commission approves limestone bids

During a quick meeting Monday, March 18, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved bids for limestone aggregate materials.
Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst accepted county use of limestone from three quarries for putting down base rock before paving roads.
These quarries were Heartland Materials in Fruitland, Southeast Missouri Stone Co. in Cape Girardeau and Fruitland, and Grays Point Stone & Materials in Scott County.
Each quarry will supply rocks to whichever locations are closest, “if the price is reasonable,” Koeper said.