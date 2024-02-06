All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 19, 2024
Cape Girardeau County Commission approves limestone bids
During a quick meeting Monday, March 18, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved bids for limestone aggregate materials. Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst accepted county use of limestone from three quarries for putting down base rock before paving roads. ...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Grays Point Stone & Materials east of Scott City was one of three companies whose limestone aggregate bids was approved by the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday, March 18. The material will be used for putting down base rock before paving roads.
Grays Point Stone & Materials east of Scott City was one of three companies whose limestone aggregate bids was approved by the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday, March 18. The material will be used for putting down base rock before paving roads.Southeast Missourian file

During a quick meeting Monday, March 18, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved bids for limestone aggregate materials.

Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst accepted county use of limestone from three quarries for putting down base rock before paving roads.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

These quarries were Heartland Materials in Fruitland, Southeast Missouri Stone Co. in Cape Girardeau and Fruitland, and Grays Point Stone & Materials in Scott County.

Each quarry will supply rocks to whichever locations are closest, “if the price is reasonable,” Koeper said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy