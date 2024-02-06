At its Thursday, May 23 meeting, the Cape Girardeau County Commission set the first public meeting for a requested lower speed limit on County Roads 330 and 335, southwest of Jackson.

Prior to the commission meeting May 16, every resident on County Road 330 sent the commissioners a collective letter asking for the speed limit to be lowered from 60 mph to 40 mph.

“Then 335 came up, and we told a gal she could get some signatures from people interested. She came up with, I don’t know if she got everybody, but it was a lot of signatures,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.

County Road 335 is hard-surfaced, and Koeper said County Road 330 would likely be as well in the next few years. The residents said they were concerned about drivers speeding down the roads as both county roads have significant curves.

“Some people will come out and say it’s just a fundraiser for the county (through speeding tickets). That’s not the case,” Koeper said. “In fact, I don’t even think the county gets any of those funds, if there is anything. Something tells me it goes to the school districts. So that’s not the point of why we’re doing this. It’s for the safety of the people, and as we pave more roads. people have the tendency to go a little faster, and the roads just aren’t straight enough to do that.”

In order to change the speed limit, first class counties in Missouri, such as Cape Girardeau County, must complete several steps. The commissioners must hold a minimum of three public hearings on the issue and publish the date and hearing of the hearings in at least two newspapers 15 or more days beforehand. They are also required to post at least four public notices about the hearings in conspicuous places at least 15 days before they begin.

Koeper, Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst and Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy set the first public hearing about the speed limit change for their Thursday, June 13, meeting at 9 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

Additional asphalt

Koeper presented the Cape County Highway Department’s recommendation for adding asphalt to County Roads 450 and 465, northwest of Jackson. He said it recommended extending County Road 450’s paved section by 0.97 miles and County Road 465’s paved section by 0.67 miles.