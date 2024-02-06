Cape Girardeau County Commission approves asphalt bids

Asphalt, not eclipse, was the word on everyone’s lips at the Monday, April 8, Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting.

Commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper approved hot mix asphalt bids for an annual general contract and for chip and seal work.

Cape Girardeau companies Apex Paving and Black Diamond Paving made bids of $2.057 million and $2.018 million, respectively, for general paving work to cover as many roads as possible until temperatures drop too low.

Delta Asphalt of Cape Girardeau and Fruitland Asphalt of Jackson submitted bids for chip and seal fixing of $26,300 and $25,600, respectively.

The commissioners voted to approve the Black Diamond Paving bid and both services interested in the chip and seal work.

Koeper said the county might have to adjust the payment amounts slightly depending on the price of paving materials, something the Missouri Department of Transportation routinely does with its contracts.

“We may have to pay them a little more, up or down, depending on what that adjustment is,” he added.