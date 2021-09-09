Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/9/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from Sept. 2 meeting
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Appoint employer delegate to Lagers annual meeting
- Approve Resolution 21-R-4 — Designation Marketing Organization
Possible action — county advisory boards
Routine business
- Accounts payable for August 18 through 27
- Signed minutes from Board of Equalization
- 2020 A-133 audit report
- Recorder of deeds report for treasurer
- Purchase orders: U.S. Bank; At&T
- Payroll change forms